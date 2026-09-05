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Japan urges Russia to remove 'unacceptable' war monument

Japan urges Russia to remove 'unacceptable' war monument

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15:05, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 16:39, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Japan urges Russia to remove 'unacceptable' war monument
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday called the monument depicting a Soviet soldier destroying Japan's chrysanthemum crest "completely unacceptable," urging Moscow to remove the bronze statue unveiled in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk amid strained bilateral ties.


Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday urged Russia to remove a newly unveiled war monument in the Far East depicting the destruction of a Japanese national symbol, calling the installation "completely unacceptable," according to Kyodo News. The bronze statue, which shows a Soviet soldier destroying a stone marker bearing the chrysanthemum crest, was unveiled Friday in Khabarovsk, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said. The chrysanthemum emblem serves as the widely recognized symbol of Japan's imperial family and the state.

Tokyo issues strong protest

Motegi told reporters that the statue is "not constructive" for bilateral relations and "unacceptable and extremely regrettable in terms of Japanese national sentiment." "Through diplomatic channels, we have strongly requested the Russian side to cease the installation and remove it," he said. He added that while it is "extremely regrettable that the Russian side has not responded to Japan's request as of the present moment," Tokyo will continue to "strongly urge the Russian side to remove it."

Bilateral tensions

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to Tokyo's demands. Japan-Russia ties have been strained in recent months after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a disputed island chain off Hokkaido last month, prompting an official protest from Tokyo.

Titles :sanae takaichitoshimitsu motegivladimir putinjapanrussiakhabarovskchrysanthemum crestkuril islandsjapan-russia relations
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