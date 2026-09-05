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Malaysian premier says early election calls under consideration

Malaysian premier says early election calls under consideration

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11:40, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 11:44, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Malaysian premier says early election calls under consideration
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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Saturday that his government would consider calls for an early general election while stressing that his administration remains focused on economic revival and anti-corruption efforts, with the current parliamentary term set to continue until December 2027.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday that his government would weigh calls for an early general election while maintaining that his administration remains focused on governing effectively and combating corruption.

Government priorities

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Anwar stressed that the federal government retains a stable mandate to continue its work on reviving the economy and improving public well-being. "As I told the Cabinet on Wednesday, we have a mandate to govern the country, and to eradicate corruption and abuse of power," he said, according to The Star.

Anti-corruption stance

Anwar emphasized that anti-corruption efforts transcend ethnic lines, stating that the fight against graft involves all Malaysians regardless of background. "Whether they are Malay, Chinese or Indian, or from Sabah or Sarawak, this is not a matter of race, protecting positions or any particular group," he said, underscoring the universal nature of the government's reform agenda.

Coalition dynamics

Barisan Nasional coalition Secretary-General Zambry Abd Kadir affirmed that the coalition remains committed to the unity government and maintaining political stability. Zambry noted that while the United Malays National Organization and Barisan Nasional may support holding an early election, this does not indicate confidence in securing a victory to form the next government.

The current 15th parliament is expected to reach its full term on Dec. 18, 2027.

Titles :anwar ibrahimmalaysiamalaysian politicsearly electionbarisan nasionalumnozambry abd kadiranti-corruption15th parliament
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