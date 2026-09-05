IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced Saturday that a localized ceasefire took effect around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to enable repairs to its sole power line after military activity severed the connection on August 20.

Diesel reserves dwindling

The plant lost connection to its sole remaining 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1 power line due to military activity on the northern side of the Dnipro River, Grossi said in a statement. Since the outage began, the facility has relied on emergency diesel generators to maintain cooling for its six reactors and spent fuel pools. "The plant is now running low on diesel fuel reserves and faces a possible station blackout within days unless off-site power is restored or more fuel reserves can be transported to the site, located in an active war zone," the IAEA chief added.

Ukrainian technicians were set to begin repairs later Saturday after the area surrounding the damaged line is cleared of mines under the temporary ceasefire arrangement, according to the agency. Both sides have engaged constructively with the IAEA to facilitate the work, Grossi noted, emphasizing the importance of nuclear safety and security amid active hostilities.

Seventh ceasefire negotiated

The agency confirmed that monitors will observe the repair work throughout the ceasefire period. "An IAEA team will monitor the repairs during the ceasefire, the 7th that DG Grossi has negotiated as part of efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict," the statement said, adding that both sides have engaged constructively to facilitate the operation.

The facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant and one of the world's ten biggest, has remained a flashpoint in the war since it came under Russian control in March 2022. IAEA personnel have maintained a continuous presence at the site since September 1, 2022, as Moscow and Kyiv continue to trade accusations over attacks near the sensitive installation.