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Zelenskyy says Russia hit airports to thwart US envoys' Kyiv visit

Zelenskyy says Russia hit airports to thwart US envoys' Kyiv visit

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13:16, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 13:19, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Zelenskyy says Russia hit airports to thwart US envoys' Kyiv visit
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia carried out "demonstrative strikes" on Kyiv and Boryspil airports overnight to sabotage a planned visit by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, vowing that Moscow would be held accountable and that Kyiv would adjust its operations against Russian airspace next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday accused Moscow of launching "demonstrative strikes" against airports in Kyiv and Boryspil overnight, claiming the attacks were timed to disrupt a planned visit to the Ukrainian capital by two senior US envoys.

Overnight attacks

Writing on X, Zelenskyy stated that the drone attacks marked the first time in months that Russia had deliberately targeted the facilities. "Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine and land at Kyiv Airport or Boryspil Airport," he said, describing the use of what he called "Russian-Iranian 'shaheds'" as a direct response to American diplomatic efforts.

Diplomatic mission

The Ukrainian leader said the attacks would not derail peace efforts, noting that Kyiv remains committed to diplomacy despite the provocation. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — President Donald Trump's son-in-law — are scheduled to travel to Kyiv on Sunday following talks in Moscow, according to Axios and Russian state news agency Tass.

Retaliation warning

Zelenskyy warned that Ukraine would retaliate by expanding operations against Russian airspace, which he said has become increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian drones and missiles. "We have taken note of this Russian move, and next week we will adjust our operation accordingly regarding Russian airspace, which has become dangerous because of our drones and missiles in the sky," he said, adding that "Russia will be held accountable for what it does." Their most recent visit to Moscow occurred on January 22, when they met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyysteve witkoffjared kushnerrussia-ukraine warkyiv airportboryspilus envoysdonald trumpukrainian drones
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