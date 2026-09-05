US missile strikes Iranian tanker near Kharg Island
Iranian media reported on Saturday that a US missile struck an oil tanker near Kharg Island, damaging what agencies described as a "small vessel" at the strategic terminal that handles roughly 90% of Iran's crude exports, as regional tensions continue to escalate amid the ongoing war between Washington and Tehran.
A US missile struck an Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island on Saturday, damaging what Iranian media described as a "small vessel" at the strategic terminal that handles the vast majority of the country's crude exports. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Student News Agency.
Strategic hub
Kharg Island serves as the primary hub for Iran's petroleum industry, processing roughly 90% to 95% of national export volumes. The facility has become a focal point of tensions since US President Donald Trump previously threatened to take control of the island.
Regional conflict
Hostilities between Washington and Tehran have intensified since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel and US interests across the region. The ongoing war has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic stalemate
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, though implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements. The deal remains unfulfilled as military exchanges continue.