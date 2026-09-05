US missile strikes Iranian tanker near Kharg Island





A US missile struck an Iranian oil tanker near Kharg Island on Saturday, damaging what Iranian media described as a "small vessel" at the strategic terminal that handles the vast majority of the country's crude exports. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Student News Agency.

Strategic hub

Kharg Island serves as the primary hub for Iran's petroleum industry, processing roughly 90% to 95% of national export volumes. The facility has become a focal point of tensions since US President Donald Trump previously threatened to take control of the island.

Regional conflict

Hostilities between Washington and Tehran have intensified since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel and US interests across the region. The ongoing war has disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic stalemate

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, though implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements. The deal remains unfulfilled as military exchanges continue.