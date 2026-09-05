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Erdogan tells UAE leader Türkiye working to ease Iran-US tensions

Erdogan tells UAE leader Türkiye working to ease Iran-US tensions

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09:26, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:51, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Erdogan tells UAE leader Türkiye working to ease Iran-US tensions
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Türkiye is intensifying diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States, emphasizing Ankara's commitment to regional stability and its opposition to aggression against neighboring states.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday held a telephone conversation with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss escalating regional tensions, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate. Erdogan informed his counterpart that Ankara is actively pursuing initiatives aimed at easing the standoff between Tehran and Washington while working to resolve parallel conflicts across the Middle East. The exchange covered bilateral cooperation and global security developments as both leaders assessed the deteriorating situation in the Gulf.

Peace initiatives

Erdogan stated that Türkiye would maintain its peace-oriented diplomatic posture throughout the region. He stressed that Ankara would never condone military strikes targeting neighboring Muslim countries, reaffirming Türkiye's role as a stabilizing force in regional crises. The president's remarks underscore Ankara's recent attempts to position itself as a mediator between rival powers while deepening strategic ties with Gulf monarchies.

Regional tensions

The call occurs amid heightened friction between Iran and the United States over maritime security and nuclear negotiations. Türkiye has historically maintained working relationships with both Tehran and Washington, allowing Ankara to host back-channel talks during previous crises. The UAE has emerged as a key economic and diplomatic partner for Türkiye following the normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Ankara, with both nations seeking to expand trade and defense cooperation.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganunited arab emiratesuaeiranunited statestürkiyemiddle east diplomacyankara abu dhabi relationsregional tensions
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