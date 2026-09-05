Trump says Putin not looking to attack NATO territory





US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attack NATO territory, stating that he maintains regular contact with the Russian leader and does not believe he harbors such ambitions. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he knows Putin "very well" and rejected the possibility of aggression against alliance members, emphasizing that "Putin's not looking to attack NATO territory."

Envoys to carry peace proposal

Trump confirmed that his senior advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow carrying what he described as a concrete proposal to end the war in Ukraine. "They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, referring to the two negotiators who have previously facilitated back-channel communications. The president characterized both men as accomplished dealmakers, adding that "there may be a good chance" of reaching an agreement if the mission determines that progress is achievable.

'Personality clash' complicates settlement

The US president attributed part of the difficulty in reaching a settlement to the strained personal relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It's a personality problem in Russia-Ukraine. You have President Zelensky and President Putin. They truly hate each other," Trump said. He noted that this animosity has complicated efforts to broker a ceasefire despite sustained diplomatic pressure from Washington and European capitals.