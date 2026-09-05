Home
World
America
Trump says Putin not looking to attack NATO territory

Trump says Putin not looking to attack NATO territory

Yenişafak English AA
09:29, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:54, 05/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump says Putin not looking to attack NATO territory
AA
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of attacking NATO territory, confirming that senior envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will soon travel to Moscow with a proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and testing whether a diplomatic settlement remains achievable.


US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attack NATO territory, stating that he maintains regular contact with the Russian leader and does not believe he harbors such ambitions. Speaking to reporters, Trump said he knows Putin "very well" and rejected the possibility of aggression against alliance members, emphasizing that "Putin's not looking to attack NATO territory."

Envoys to carry peace proposal

Trump confirmed that his senior advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow carrying what he described as a concrete proposal to end the war in Ukraine. "They're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump said, referring to the two negotiators who have previously facilitated back-channel communications. The president characterized both men as accomplished dealmakers, adding that "there may be a good chance" of reaching an agreement if the mission determines that progress is achievable.

'Personality clash' complicates settlement

The US president attributed part of the difficulty in reaching a settlement to the strained personal relationship between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It's a personality problem in Russia-Ukraine. You have President Zelensky and President Putin. They truly hate each other," Trump said. He noted that this animosity has complicated efforts to broker a ceasefire despite sustained diplomatic pressure from Washington and European capitals.

Titles :donald trumpvladimir putinnatorussia-ukraine warjared kushnersteve witkoffvolodymyr zelenskyyus foreign policy
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026