Trump labels ammunition shortage reports 'treasonous' amid Iran war

Trump's 'treason' accusation

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused journalists and media organizations questioning American ammunition stocks of committing "treason," defending the country's ongoing military campaign against Iran while dismissing reports of depleted Pentagon supplies. "The people and Media Outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition … are actually treasonous," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. He accused critics of wanting to see the US lose a war that he said the country was "easily WINNING," rather than see him succeed personally.

'Unlimited' stocks and production surge

In a subsequent post, Trump insisted that the US maintains "virtually unlimited amounts" of mid- to high-grade ammunition sufficient for the current operation against Tehran and any other potential conflict, noting that domestic production lines are operating at "levels never seen before." "We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen," he said, adding that Washington is currently retaining munitions for its own military rather than selling to other countries, though arms sales to US allies would resume "soon" once immediate operational needs are met.

Attacks on Biden Ukraine aid

The president also launched a broadside against former President Joe Biden for providing extensive military assistance to Ukraine, claiming his predecessor gave Kyiv more ammunition free of charge than the US has used in its entire current operation in Iran. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for," Trump said, stating that his administration would seek reimbursement from European countries "somewhat belatedly" for aid that should have been funded by allies.

Trump's remarks come amid sustained congressional and media scrutiny over Pentagon resource allocation as military operations against Tehran continue, with the president repeatedly rejecting assessments portraying American forces as under-equipped while defending the capacity of US arsenals to sustain prolonged engagements without foreign resupply.