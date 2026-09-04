Home
World
America
Trump labels ammunition shortage reports 'treasonous' amid Iran war

Trump labels ammunition shortage reports 'treasonous' amid Iran war

Yenişafak English AA
10:20, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:34, 04/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump labels ammunition shortage reports 'treasonous' amid Iran war
File photo

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused media outlets and political critics questioning Pentagon ammunition supplies of committing "treason," defending US military operations against Iran while insisting Washington possesses "virtually unlimited amounts" of munitions and is producing weapons at unprecedented rates.

Trump's 'treason' accusation

US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused journalists and media organizations questioning American ammunition stocks of committing "treason," defending the country's ongoing military campaign against Iran while dismissing reports of depleted Pentagon supplies. "The people and Media Outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition … are actually treasonous," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. He accused critics of wanting to see the US lose a war that he said the country was "easily WINNING," rather than see him succeed personally.

'Unlimited' stocks and production surge

In a subsequent post, Trump insisted that the US maintains "virtually unlimited amounts" of mid- to high-grade ammunition sufficient for the current operation against Tehran and any other potential conflict, noting that domestic production lines are operating at "levels never seen before." "We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen," he said, adding that Washington is currently retaining munitions for its own military rather than selling to other countries, though arms sales to US allies would resume "soon" once immediate operational needs are met.

Attacks on Biden Ukraine aid

The president also launched a broadside against former President Joe Biden for providing extensive military assistance to Ukraine, claiming his predecessor gave Kyiv more ammunition free of charge than the US has used in its entire current operation in Iran. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for," Trump said, stating that his administration would seek reimbursement from European countries "somewhat belatedly" for aid that should have been funded by allies.

Trump's remarks come amid sustained congressional and media scrutiny over Pentagon resource allocation as military operations against Tehran continue, with the president repeatedly rejecting assessments portraying American forces as under-equipped while defending the capacity of US arsenals to sustain prolonged engagements without foreign resupply.

Titles :donald trumptruth socialiranukrainejoe bidennatopentagonus military
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026