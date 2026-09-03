Trump mulls declaring Iran war over as Pentagon extends deployments

US President Donald Trump is privately discussing with senior aides "whether to declare the Iran war over," a move he reportedly "favors," according to a Wall Street Journal report Wednesday. He believes that maintaining intense economic pressure will eventually force Tehran to "either dismantle its nuclear program or collapse."

Military extensions contradict withdrawal rhetoric

Despite the private deliberations, the Pentagon is extending deployments in a sign that the war could drag "well into next year." The military is maintaining 50,000 troops and 19 warships, including two aircraft carriers and 13 guided-missile destroyers, to provide the president with operational "flexibility," according to the newspaper.

Operation Economic Outcast

The US launched Operation Economic Outcast last week, targeting Iran's key economic lifelines across oil, shipping, aviation, gold, technology and digital asset sectors. The sanctions aim to sever Tehran's access to international markets while the administration weighs declaring an end to hostilities.

The extended deployments include 50,000 personnel alongside two aircraft carrier strike groups and 13 guided-missile destroyers positioned across the Middle East. The military buildup continues as the White House deliberates over the future of the conflict.