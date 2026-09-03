Trump says US fighting Iran to protect Israel, West

Trump vows US shielding Israel, West from Iran

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US military action against Iran aims to protect Israel and the Middle East from destruction, warning that Tehran would target Europe and American cities next. The remarks came as the US-Israeli war with Iran entered its second month.

Trump said Washington is "doing really well with Iran." "We're doing it to help the Middle East. We're doing it to help Israel. We're doing it to help ourselves because after they annihilate Israel, which they would have done very gladly, and then the Middle East, then they come after Europe and they come after some of our cities," he said.

Reassurance to Israeli public

Earlier Wednesday, the US president sought to calm fears in Israel. "Israel should not worry. You know why? Because I'm the president and I will take care of Israel," Trump told Israeli broadcaster KAN.