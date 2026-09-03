Israel opens third illegal settlement in occupied West Bank

Israel formally inaugurated the Maaleh Arugot settlement in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, marking the third such site opened in recent days as authorities continue to expand presence in the Gush Etzion bloc between Bethlehem and Hebron, according to Israeli media reports. Channel 7 reported that the site lies along a route connecting the eastern and western parts of the bloc, with the regional council stating the project aims to strengthen settlement presence and create territorial continuity. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich attended the ceremony alongside other ministers and lawmakers.

Settlement expansion

Smotrich described the project as part of a "settlement revolution" during the ceremony, adding that the expansion sought to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. He stated that connecting the eastern and western sections of Gush Etzion would sever Palestinian territorial continuity between Bethlehem and Hebron. The finance minister has repeatedly advocated for annexation of West Bank lands in previous statements.

Wave of settlement activity

The Maaleh Arugot inauguration follows the opening of two other settlements this week. Israeli authorities formally established the Makida settlement northwest of Hebron and the Noa settlement southeast of Jenin on Monday, according to Israeli media reports. The three projects represent a significant acceleration of settlement construction in the occupied territory.

Attacks and land confiscation

Israeli authorities issued 31 orders in July to seize approximately 831,000 square meters of Palestinian land in the West Bank, according to The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. The commission documented 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property during the same month, including 1,458 by Israeli forces and 798 by settlers. Since October 8, 2023, Israeli forces and settlers have intensified attacks across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem through killings, arrests, forced displacement and home demolitions.