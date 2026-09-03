UNICEF: 1 in 5 children face online sexual abuse in 21 nations

Scale of online abuse

UNICEF said an estimated 20 million children aged 12 to 17 across 21 countries experienced at least one form of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation and abuse in a single year, according to a new report released by the UN agency. The findings draw on nationally representative surveys of approximately 21,000 internet-using children and in-depth interviews with 100 young people who had experienced abuse in childhood.

The report, titled "Through Children's Eyes: How Digital Technologies Enable Child Sexual Abuse," estimates that more than 15 million children were exposed to unwanted sexual content, while 9 million were asked to engage in sexual conversations or share sexual images against their will. Around 4 million had sexual images of themselves shared without consent, the agency noted.

Platforms and perpetrators

Nearly 60% of cases occurred on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and WhatsApp, while 14% took place in online games, according to the report. The analysis found that 57% of cases involved someone the child already knew — including peers, romantic partners, friends and family members — while 38% of children first encountered the perpetrator online through fake accounts and private messaging.

"The report reveals a painful reality. More than 20 million children across the countries studied were subjected to unwanted explicit sexual content or exploitation online, often in the digital spaces where they learn, play, and connect with friends," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. "Many children suffer in silence, unsure where to turn for help. We cannot look away," she added.

Impact and calls for action

The experiences affected children's emotional well-being, sense of safety and trust in others, with participants describing feelings of fear, shame, confusion and isolation. Children who faced such exploitation were four times more likely to report suicidal thoughts, behaviors and self-harm, and also reported elevated levels of anxiety, the analysis found. In Mexico and North Macedonia, the risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors was more than eight times higher among abuse victims, while in Pakistan the risk of self-harm was more than seven times higher.

More than 40% of cases were never shared with anyone, while fewer than 1% were reported to authorities including police, social workers or helplines, according to the report. UNICEF said the most common reason children remained silent was not knowing where to go or whom to tell.

"All of us, including governments and technology companies, must do more to protect children online," Russell said. The report also calls for stronger laws, enforcement measures and improved support systems to safeguard families, schools and communities.