Iran nets over $1B in oil revenues in 11 days: Report

Revenue influx

Iran generated more than $1 billion in oil revenues during the first 11 days of the period ending Sept. 2, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported Thursday. Citing official documents, the agency said the foreign currency was added to the country's exchange reserves — boosting the Central Bank's capacity to meet domestic hard currency needs.

Budget performance

Oil sales during the first five months of the current fiscal year have already reached over 80 percent of projected income for the 2026-27 budget, which runs from March 21, 2026, to March 20, 2027. The figures follow Oil Ministry data released in late August showing $7.5 billion in oil-generated foreign currency had been transferred to the Central Bank during the first four months of the fiscal year.

US sanctions pressure

The revenue figures emerge as Washington intensifies efforts to sever Tehran's access to global financial channels through "Operation Economic Outcast," a campaign targeting Iran's ability to generate and repatriate oil revenues. American authorities recently imposed fresh sanctions on dozens of entities, individuals, and vessels while broadening secondary sanctions risks for parties maintaining commercial ties with Iran.