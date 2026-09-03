Home
World
Middle East
Critics slam Volkswagen plan to produce arms with Israel's Rafael

Critics slam Volkswagen plan to produce arms with Israel's Rafael

Yenişafak English AA
16:46, 03/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 17:51, 03/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Critics slam Volkswagen plan to produce arms with Israel's Rafael
File photo

Thorben Peters of Lower Saxony's Left Party said converting the Osnabruck plant to military production with Israel's Rafael cannot solve the automotive crisis, warning that public funds must not support arms ventures while the Gaza war raises human rights concerns.

Volkswagen's proposal to manufacture military equipment with Israel's Rafael at its Osnabruck factory has drawn fresh opposition from German politicians and peace activists after reports emerged that the state of Lower Saxony could invest public funds to circumvent earlier shareholder objections.

Lower Saxony weighs rescue

The German automotive giant confirmed in March that it was exploring defense partnerships for the Osnabruck site — which is scheduled to end vehicle production after 2027 amid falling profits and weaker demand in China. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund blocked the initial proposal in July, but management has since revived the concept through a structure that would transfer portions of the facility to Lower Saxony ownership, according to recent German media reports. The Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung stated that the state could invest at least €200 million ($232 million) to manufacture components for Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, including launchers and transport vehicles.

Left Party rejects conversion

Thorben Peters, co-chair of the Left Party in Lower Saxony, told Anadolu that thousands of jobs and industrial expertise must be preserved without shifting to arms production. "Replacing civilian production with military production cannot be the answer to the automotive industry's current crisis," he said, adding that the state should not use public funds for an arms-related venture. "We reject the false claim that the only alternatives are unemployment or arms production," Peters stated.

Historical and legal concerns

The debate carries particular weight in Osnabruck, which markets itself as the "City of Peace" for hosting the 1648 negotiations that ended the Thirty Years' War. Marie Dominique Guyard, spokesperson for the Osnabruck Peace Initiative, noted that the city suffered extensive bombing during World War II when it housed arms-related industry, with 65% of the municipality destroyed including 95% of its historic old town. "When arms factories are once again established in the city some 80 years after the last war, one can only despair at the decision-makers' disregard for history," she told Anadolu, arguing that production for Rafael amounts to de facto support for Israel's wars against Palestinians, Lebanon and Iran. She cited the International Court of Justice's 2024 advisory opinion finding Israel's presence in occupied Palestinian territory unlawful, alongside International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on war crimes allegations. Peters said his party opposes military conversion as a matter of principle, but stressed that the Gaza war demands particular scrutiny given "massive human rights violations" and allegations of breaches of international law. Volkswagen's supervisory board is scheduled to meet on September 4 to discuss the restructuring plans.

Titles :volkswagenosnabrucklower saxonyrafaelisraeliron domethorben petersmarie dominique guyardgaza warinternational court of justice
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026