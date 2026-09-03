Israeli forces arrest 21 Palestinians, including journalist, in West Bank

Arrests target multiple West Bank provinces

Israeli forces arrested 21 Palestinians, including a journalist and a father with his two sons, during early morning raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Prisoners Media Office said in a statement. The arrests included seven in Bethlehem, nine in Nablus, four in Salfit and one in Hebron, the group said. In Bethlehem, forces raided homes in Al-Doha town, Dheisheh refugee camp and Al-Fawaghra neighborhood, detaining four people, while also arresting a father and his two sons in Beit Fajjar.

In Nablus, Israeli forces detained two Palestinians during a raid on Asira al-Qibliya village and another from Askar refugee camp, according to the statement. Three more were arrested in Awarta town, two in Bazariya and another on Oman Street in Nablus city. In nearby Sebastia, forces briefly detained a prisoner's mother and sister before releasing them following field questioning.

Rights group warns of 'policy of abuse'

In Hebron province, Israeli forces arrested a journalist from Idhna town west of the city. In Salfit, forces arrested four Palestinians from Qarawat Bani Hassan town after raiding their homes and seizing a vehicle belonging to one of those arrested. The Prisoners Media Office said the latest escalation reflects a continuing "policy of abuse and arbitrary arrest" against Palestinians, calling on international organizations to intervene against what it described as ongoing violations.

Escalation since October 2023

Israeli forces have intensified operations across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Oct. 8, 2023. The operations have included reports of killings, arrests, forced displacement, home demolitions and settlement expansion, according to rights monitors.