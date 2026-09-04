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New US envoy hails 'incredibly strong' ties with Türkiye

New US envoy hails 'incredibly strong' ties with Türkiye

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10:15, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:31, 04/09/2026, Friday
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New US envoy hails 'incredibly strong' ties with Türkiye
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Alyce Abdalla, who began her diplomatic posting in Türkiye two weeks ago, told Anadolu that the friendship between Washington and Ankara is currently incredibly strong, citing the close relationship between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during her first official visit to Hatay province.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Alyce Abdalla this week described the friendship between the United States and Türkiye as "incredibly strong," highlighting the positive dynamic between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during her first official visit to the country's southern Hatay province. Speaking to Anadolu while inspecting reconstruction work at the Antakya Greek Orthodox Church — destroyed in the February 2023 earthquakes — Abdalla noted that she began her posting at the US Embassy in Ankara two weeks ago.

Leadership rapport sets tone for ties

"The friendship between the United States and Türkiye right now is incredibly strong, and it is true when we talk about our leaders," Abdalla said, referencing the historic meeting between Trump and Erdoğan in Ankara during July's NATO summit. She characterized the relationship between the two presidents as "incredibly positive" and said it serves as a foundation for broader cooperation. "Right now, we have that strong relationship between our leaders, and we are working hard throughout the mission in Türkiye to make sure that that friendship is reflected throughout our work," she added.

US support for quake-hit heritage sites

Abdalla visited Hatay to review US-funded stabilization efforts at the Antakya Greek Orthodox Church, St. Paul Church, and the Antioch Synagogue, all damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023 tremors. She described witnessing the destruction firsthand as deeply affecting, saying: "I was really struck by the level of the damage when I walked on the ground today." The reconstruction work is being carried out by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry with support from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation and the World Monuments Fund.

Centennial of diplomatic relations

The deputy chief of mission noted that 2027 will mark the centennial of formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Ankara. "I hope that we can use the next year to further strengthen our relationship and think about the ways in which we can work together going forward," she said. Abdalla also highlighted cooperation on returning stolen cultural artifacts, noting the recent renewal of the US-Türkiye Cultural Property Agreement facilitates the repatriation of illegally trafficked objects to the Turkish people.

Titles :alyce abdalladonald trumprecep tayyip erdoğanhatayantakya greek orthodox churchus türkiye relationscultural heritage preservationus embassy ankara
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