US House passes bill to penalize Israel boycotts by universities

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved Republican-backed legislation that would penalize universities participating in boycotts of Israel or restricting student exchanges with the country. The controversial measure passed amid sharp partisan divisions and now heads to the Senate.

Federal Funding Conditions

The Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act passed 237-169, with 33 Democrats joining Republicans and two Republicans opposing the legislation. Colleges and universities participating in federal student aid programs would be barred from joining boycotts of Israel under the measure, while institutions receiving federal funding for international study would also have to certify annually that they do not restrict students from participating in programs in Israel.

Sponsors' Defense

Republican congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said the legislation targets antisemitism on campuses. "The antisemitic rot that has corroded college campuses must be eradicated," Foxx said. "Today, the House sent a clear message: if an institution of higher education chooses to capitulate to the caustic BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, there will be consequences – starting with this bipartisan legislation."

Senate Prospects

Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, who co-sponsored the bill with Foxx, stated that no student or professor should face exclusion from research or study abroad opportunities based on their origin or religion. "No student, no professor should be shut out of research, study abroad opportunities, or academic partnerships or feel unwelcome in the classroom because of where they are from or what religion they practice. Yet that's exactly what the boycott-divest-sanction movement seeks to do – targeting one country and one religion: Israel and Judaism," he said. The bill now moves to the Senate, where its fate remains uncertain amid ongoing debates over the balance between combating antisemitism and protecting academic freedom.