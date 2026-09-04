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Zelenskyy expects to meet US envoys in Kyiv ‘in coming days’

Zelenskyy expects to meet US envoys in Kyiv ‘in coming days’

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13:41, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:01, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Zelenskyy expects to meet US envoys in Kyiv ‘in coming days’
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his negotiation team is preparing to host US President Donald Trump’s representatives in the capital, marking a potential return to Washington’s mediation efforts between Kyiv and Moscow.

Upcoming US Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that his government expects to receive US President Donald Trump’s envoys in Kyiv “in the coming days” to discuss stalled peace efforts with Russia and revive Washington’s mediation role between the warring parties. Speaking in an evening video address, Zelenskyy said he had convened his negotiation team to prepare for the upcoming meetings with the American side, noting that preliminary dates had been set for the visit.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Washington’s continued engagement in ending the war, stating that active US involvement remains crucial for any diplomatic breakthrough. “We expect a meeting in the coming days,” he said, adding that the representatives would also travel to Moscow for discussions with Russian officials. Neither the White House nor the Kremlin has issued statements regarding the anticipated visits.

Stalled Negotiations

The planned meetings would mark the first time US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner have visited the Ukrainian capital since mediation efforts began earlier this year. Moscow and Kyiv last held peace negotiations under US auspices in February, when they completed three rounds of talks in Abu Dhabi and Geneva before discussions were suspended.

Negotiations have remained frozen since late February, with both sides attributing the pause to Washington’s shift in focus toward Iran. Witkoff and Kushner have made several trips to Moscow — most recently on Jan. 22 for a Kremlin meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — though they have never conducted talks in Kyiv.

Titles :volodymyr zelenskyyzelenskyyukrainerussia-ukraine wardonald trumpsteve witkoffjared kushnerkyivmoscowpeace talks
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