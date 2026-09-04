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Israel uses Greece deal to 'export instability' into NATO

Israel uses Greece deal to 'export instability' into NATO

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10:19, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:05, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Israel uses Greece deal to 'export instability' into NATO
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Greece signed a €3.1 billion defense agreement with Israel for David's Sling air defense systems, a move critics argue allows Jerusalem to project stability abroad while facing genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice and deepening divisions within NATO.

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias announced earlier this week that Athens would invest €3.1 billion in Israeli air defense technology, including the medium- to long-range David's Sling system, describing the purchase as "moving Greece into a new reality." The agreement follows a $740 million deal last year for rocket artillery systems and forms part of the broader €4.2 billion Achilles Shield program, though the bulk of funding now flows to Israel rather than domestic suppliers.

Israel's Strategic Dividends

Tel Aviv secured the contract as international condemnation mounted over its actions in Gaza, with the transaction serving to divert attention from civilian casualties and ongoing military operations in Lebanon. "Moving Greece into a new reality," Dendias said, adopting Jerusalem's narrative of defensive cooperation while Israel faces genocide proceedings at The Hague. The deal fits a broader pattern of divide-and-rule tactics, allowing Israel to falsely claim the moral high ground as "good guys" while critics argue its "right to exist" has been misinterpreted to deny Palestinian sovereignty.

Embedding Systems Across NATO

Finland will deploy David's Sling by 2027, indicating a deliberate strategy of embedding Israeli technology within NATO's northern and southern flanks. Washington approved the transfer despite the ICJ proceedings, raising questions about US complicity in arming a state accused of genocide while the alliance undergoes soul-searching over its values. The technology requires explicit US consent for third-party transfers, according to intellectual property clauses embedded within the agreement.

Economic Costs and Regional Tensions

Only 25 percent of the €3.1 billion investment will return to the Greek economy through local production involvement, undermining claims of mutual benefit. Athens could have generated domestic employment rather than financing a military engaged in active conflicts, particularly when alternative air defense suppliers exist outside the current war zone. Analysts warn that Israel seeks to stir public sentiment in Greece against the Republic of Türkiye, viewing Ankara as an increasingly influential democratic actor in the region.

The EU and NATO must recognize the Achilles Shield agreement as a Trojan Horse designed to divide European allies and import regional tensions into the alliance. With the International Court of Justice proceedings continuing and civilian casualties mounting in Gaza and Lebanon, member states would be well advised to scrutinize defense partnerships that risk legitimizing aggression rather than ensuring collective security.

Titles :israelgreecenatodavids slinginternational court of justicerepublic of türkiyeachilles shieldnikos dendiasdefense procurementpalestine
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