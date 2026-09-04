Swedish spy chief warns of 'high threat' from Russian hybrid warfare

The head of Sweden's Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) warned on Thursday that Russia is waging sophisticated hybrid warfare against NATO members including Sweden, aiming to fracture allied unity and erode military assistance to Ukraine as tensions escalate across Northern Europe, according to Anadolu Agency.

Escalating hybrid campaign

Thomas Nilsson told Swedish public broadcaster SVT that Moscow seeks to "make us insecure, they want to divide us and they want us to stop our support for Ukraine," describing a coordinated destabilization effort that has intensified since the discovery of an explosive-laden drone at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport in August. The device, which German authorities attributed to Russian operatives, prompted Stockholm's National Security Council to convene Wednesday to address the incident. "It was a drone that was armed with explosives, so we can assume that the intention was for it to explode," Nilsson said, noting that such tactics represent a shift toward a "more dangerous level" of aggression.

Nordic security measures

While Germany, Poland and the Baltic states remain the primary targets of Russian hybrid operations, Nilsson cautioned that Moscow could rapidly redirect its focus toward Sweden should strategic priorities change. Stockholm has implemented protective measures to safeguard Ukraine-related activities throughout the country, including operations involving private defense contractors. "There is a high threat to our Ukraine support, which also includes private companies and other elements," the MUST chief stated, adding that Swedish authorities are preparing for similar sabotage scenarios despite not currently being considered a primary target.

The warning came one day after Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service announced that Moscow is preparing sabotage operations against Danish defense firms supplying military equipment to Kyiv. Danish intelligence officials stated that Russian operatives have approached citizens with offers to photograph warehouses, monitor factory deliveries and conduct arson attacks against companies linked to Copenhagen's military aid for Ukraine.