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French women launch headscarf solidarity campaign against RN ban plan

French women launch headscarf solidarity campaign against RN ban plan

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10:20, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:06, 04/09/2026, Friday
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French women launch headscarf solidarity campaign against RN ban plan
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French women have launched a social media campaign against a far-right proposal to ban headscarves in public spaces, posting photos of themselves wearing head coverings in solidarity with Muslim women amid warnings that the National Rally party would impose fines if elected in 2027.

French women have launched an online solidarity campaign against a far-right proposal to ban headscarves in public spaces, posting images of themselves wearing head coverings in protest of the National Rally party’s discriminatory electoral pledge.

Social media solidarity

Women participating in the initiative posted images of themselves wearing headscarves alongside messages of support for Muslim women. "In support of all our fellow citizens who wear headscarves," read one caption, while another stated: "If this law passes, I will immediately wear a headscarf." The campaign emerged amid growing criticism of the National Rally’s pledge to hold a referendum on banning headscarves in public spaces if the party secures victory in France’s 2027 presidential election.

Far-right referendum plan

The initiative follows remarks by RN lawmaker Jean-Philippe Tanguy, who said during a television program that people wearing headscarves would face fines if his party wins next year’s presidential vote. His comments drew widespread criticism in France, where the far-right party has already made banning headscarves in public spaces a central electoral pledge. The RN plans to put the proposed measure to a national referendum if it comes to power, according to party officials.

Existing restrictions

France currently prohibits public employees from wearing visible religious symbols while performing their duties. Since 2004, students in public primary and secondary schools have also been banned from wearing conspicuous religious symbols — including Muslim headscarves. The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027, followed by a runoff on May 2, with President Emmanuel Macron constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Titles :french womennational rallyrnjean-philippe tanguyheadscarf banfrance election 2027emmanuel macronreligious symbols
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