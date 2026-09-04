France records hottest summer since 1900 amid wildfires

Record heat milestone

French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut announced on Thursday that summer 2026 was the hottest on record in France since measurements began in 1900, citing a climate assessment by national weather service Meteo-France that covered the meteorological summer of June through August.

Speaking near Paris during the presentation, Barbut questioned how future generations would view the milestone. "The question we must ask ourselves now is how it will remain so," she said. "As the first in a long series that will continue to break records, or as a moment that allowed us to rise to the challenges of adaptation and mitigation?"

Fires and drought

Barbut linked the extreme heat directly to severe ecological damage across metropolitan France. "Heat never comes alone. With it came fires of exceptional frequency and scale," she noted, adding that wildfires had burned six times more land by late August than the 20-year average.

The minister described the accompanying drought as "unprecedented and sudden," noting that soil dry levels were the worst on record and most waterways had hit 20-year lows. "Yes, summer 2026 has been and still is difficult," Barbut said, paying tribute to firefighters who battled the blazes. Four firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty this season while combating the flames that swept through parched landscapes.