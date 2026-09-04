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Israeli army stages drill in occupied Golan Heights

Israeli army stages drill in occupied Golan Heights

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10:15, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:30, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Israeli army stages drill in occupied Golan Heights
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The Israeli army said Thursday it conducted large-scale military exercises along the Syrian border and in the occupied Golan Heights, with the drills incorporating lessons learned from the October 2023 Hamas attack and simulating dozens of potential combat scenarios.

The Israeli military said on Thursday it staged a large-scale exercise along the Syrian frontier and across the occupied Golan Heights, mobilizing the 210th Division alongside auxiliary forces in maneuvers that officials said incorporated battlefield lessons from the October 2023 Hamas attack.

Military Maneuvers

The 210th Division "completed the exercise with the participation of forces from neighboring sectors and the Home Front Command, in cooperation with local authorities and emergency and rescue agencies," the army said in a statement. Forces trained for "dozens of scenarios," the statement added, noting that the maneuvers "incorporated lessons learned from various combat fronts" alongside insights drawn from the events of Oct. 7, 2023.

On that date, Palestinian resistance group Hamas and allied factions launched a large-scale retaliatory attack from the Gaza Strip against southern Israel, an operation that has shaped Israeli military planning in subsequent months.

Occupied Territory

Israel has occupied the majority of the Syrian Golan Heights since the 1967 Six-Day War. Following the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime in late 2024, Israeli authorities declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Damascus void and moved to occupy the Syrian buffer zone and strategic positions including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon — known in Arabic as Jabal al-Sheikh.

Regional Military Presence

Israel also maintains occupation forces in Palestinian and Lebanese territories and has refused to withdraw from these areas or permit the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions. The latest drills come amid heightened regional tensions and continued Israeli military operations across multiple fronts.

Titles :israeli armygolan heightssyriahamasbashar assadmount hermon210th division
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