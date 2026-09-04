Home
World
America
Trump declines to commit US support in new Falklands war

Trump declines to commit US support in new Falklands war

Yenişafak English AA
13:55, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:17, 04/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump declines to commit US support in new Falklands war
File photo

US President Donald Trump declined to guarantee military support for Britain if Argentina attacks the Falkland Islands, questioning London's military capacity and criticizing its limited assistance in Washington's Iran campaign.

Trump withholds security pledge

US President Donald Trump declined to say whether Washington would defend British control of the Falkland Islands if Argentina mounts another military challenge to the South Atlantic territory, casting doubt on London's current military capabilities while criticizing its limited support for recent US operations against Iran. Speaking to British broadcaster GB News, Trump recalled the 1982 conflict between London and Buenos Aires but avoided a direct answer when asked whether Washington would assist London in any future war over the islands. “I was there when they had the first war. That was a long time ago, and I watched it so carefully,” he said. “You comported yourselves very well. You took it back pretty strongly, but it's a long way away.”

Criticism of UK Iran policy

The US president then shifted focus to Britain's contribution to the American-led military campaign against Tehran, claiming London had failed to provide adequate assistance despite requests for naval support. “Your country was not there to help me,” he stated, adding that he had pressed NATO allies and former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to contribute vessels to the operation. “We didn't need help, but I did ask NATO and I asked your former leader, ‘Why don't you send a couple of ships?’” Trump said.

Argentina's territorial claims

Returning to the Falklands question, Trump questioned whether Britain retained sufficient military strength to defend the territory as it did four decades ago. “Your country is not the same country it was 20 years ago, 25 years ago,” he said. “I just don't know if you have the capacity to do it. It's a big difference.” The remarks came as Argentine President Javier Milei — a close Trump ally — prepared to deliver a national address on the islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Malvinas and claims based on succession from the Spanish Crown, while Britain has maintained administration since 1833. The two nations fought a 10-week war in 1982 that resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine and 255 British personnel over the archipelago — consisting of East Falkland, West Falkland and more than 700 smaller islands covering roughly 12,200 square kilometers roughly 480 kilometers off Argentina's southern coast.

Titles :donald trumpjavier mileikeir starmerfalkland islandsmalvinasargentinaunited kingdomnatoiran
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026