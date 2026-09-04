Trump declines to commit US support in new Falklands war

Trump withholds security pledge

US President Donald Trump declined to say whether Washington would defend British control of the Falkland Islands if Argentina mounts another military challenge to the South Atlantic territory, casting doubt on London's current military capabilities while criticizing its limited support for recent US operations against Iran. Speaking to British broadcaster GB News, Trump recalled the 1982 conflict between London and Buenos Aires but avoided a direct answer when asked whether Washington would assist London in any future war over the islands. “I was there when they had the first war. That was a long time ago, and I watched it so carefully,” he said. “You comported yourselves very well. You took it back pretty strongly, but it's a long way away.”

Criticism of UK Iran policy

The US president then shifted focus to Britain's contribution to the American-led military campaign against Tehran, claiming London had failed to provide adequate assistance despite requests for naval support. “Your country was not there to help me,” he stated, adding that he had pressed NATO allies and former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to contribute vessels to the operation. “We didn't need help, but I did ask NATO and I asked your former leader, ‘Why don't you send a couple of ships?’” Trump said.

Argentina's territorial claims

Returning to the Falklands question, Trump questioned whether Britain retained sufficient military strength to defend the territory as it did four decades ago. “Your country is not the same country it was 20 years ago, 25 years ago,” he said. “I just don't know if you have the capacity to do it. It's a big difference.” The remarks came as Argentine President Javier Milei — a close Trump ally — prepared to deliver a national address on the islands, which Buenos Aires calls the Malvinas and claims based on succession from the Spanish Crown, while Britain has maintained administration since 1833. The two nations fought a 10-week war in 1982 that resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine and 255 British personnel over the archipelago — consisting of East Falkland, West Falkland and more than 700 smaller islands covering roughly 12,200 square kilometers roughly 480 kilometers off Argentina's southern coast.