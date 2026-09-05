



Two major explosions at the General Maintenance Center of the RAM-2 "Bolivar" military base in Viacha killed at least 10 people and injured dozens on Friday, with Defense Minister Ernesto Justiniano stating that the initial blast involved stored pyrotechnic materials that triggered a far more powerful secondary detonation.

The double detonation occurred at approximately 2:30 pm local time (1830GMT) at the facility located 22 kilometers southwest of La Paz, with Justiniano explaining that the first blast "involved black powder corresponding to the pyrotechnic material stored in the place," followed by a second, far more powerful detonation that caused widespread property damage and left hazardous ordnance exposed within a 1-kilometer radius.

Casualties mount as response begins

Viacha Health Director Rita Nebraska told local television that preliminary military reports indicate between 10 and 15 fatalities, while a hospital in the city received 62 patients with 14 transferred to specialized facilities in La Paz due to severe trauma and burns, including 10 military personnel routed to a military hospital.

President Rodrigo Paz expressed his "deepest solidarity" with the victims and ordered a thorough and transparent investigation, stating that the government will not "speculate or rush to conclusions" about responsibilities, while municipal authorities declared three days of mourning to show solidarity with grieving families.