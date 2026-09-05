A senior US official said Friday that Washington possesses no information indicating missiles were launched toward US bases in Jordan, dismissing an Israeli television report that claimed Tehran had targeted a military facility in the kingdom. "At this stage, we are unaware of any missiles being launched toward US bases in Jordan," Israel's Channel 12 quoted the unnamed official as saying.

The broadcaster had earlier claimed that Iran fired missiles toward a US base in Jordan but provided no details about the purported target or the outcome of the alleged attack.

No regional confirmation

There was no immediate official confirmation from Tehran or Amman regarding the Israeli broadcaster's allegations. Iranian officials did not comment on the reported strike, while Jordanian authorities maintained silence on the specific claims.

Recent border incidents

The claim came days after the Jordanian army said 13 Iranian ballistic missiles entered the kingdom's airspace on Sept. 2. It said 10 of the missiles were intercepted, while the other three fell in remote areas without causing casualties.