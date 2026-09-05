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Five dead in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon amid truce violations

Five dead in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon amid truce violations

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09:38, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:58, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Five dead in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon amid truce violations
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Thick smoke rises following an Israeli attack on the town of Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh Governorate, southern Lebanon, on September 03, 2026. The Israeli military carried out the attack in violation of the ceasefire.

Lebanese health officials said five people were killed and 24 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Friday, marking the latest violations of a ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv as tensions continue to escalate along the border.

Israeli warplanes struck multiple locations across southern Lebanon on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 24 others in the latest escalation of violence since a US-mediated ceasefire took effect, according to Lebanese health authorities and the state-run National News Agency.

Attacks across Nabatieh

The strikes targeted several towns across the Nabatieh district, including a drone attack on a motorcycle near the Engineers' Syndicate building in Nabatieh city that killed two young men. Two more fatalities were reported in Kfar Rumman, while a strike on a home in Ramadiyeh, Tyre district, claimed another life. The Health Ministry said that 15 people were injured in Ramadiyeh, including six paramedics, three women and two children.

Widespread bombardment

Additional bombardment wounded three people in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and four others in Mayfadoun. Israeli warplanes also targeted the Al-Ruwais neighborhood near an orphanage on the outskirts of Nabatieh city, and carried out two consecutive strikes near Al-Dabsha Hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa. The towns of Kfour and Maifadoun were also hit in the wave of attacks that began earlier on Friday.

Truce violations

The Israeli military said the operations responded to a Hezbollah drone launched toward its forces in what it termed a "security zone" in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has not released an immediate statement regarding the claims. The attacks occurred despite an agreement between Lebanon and Israel that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal as part of ongoing US-mediated negotiations.

Since March, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and injured over 12,000 others, while displacing more than 1 million residents, according to Lebanese authorities. The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Washington, has faced repeated violations as Israeli forces maintain positions in southern Lebanon beyond withdrawal deadlines.

Titles :lebanonisraelhezbollahnabatiehisraeli airstrikesceasefiresouthern lebanonlebanese health ministry
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