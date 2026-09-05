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Palestinian football returns with 'Thousand Martyrs Cup' after 3-year halt

Palestinian football returns with 'Thousand Martyrs Cup' after 3-year halt

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09:35, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:56, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Palestinian football returns with 'Thousand Martyrs Cup' after 3-year halt
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Jabal Al-Mukaber team pose for a photo after the opening match of the "Thousand Martyrs Cup" football tournament between Jabal Al-Mukaber and Shabab Al-Khalil at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, West Bank, on September 4, 2026. Organized by the Palestinian Football Association, the tournament features 244 teams competing simultaneously across West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon to honor Palestinian athletes killed during Israeli military attacks.

The Palestinian Football Association launched the "Thousand Martyrs Cup" on Friday with simultaneous matches in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and Lebanese refugee camps, marking the first competition since Israel's genocidal war forced a nearly three-year suspension of domestic tournaments.


The Palestinian Football Association launched the "Thousand Martyrs Cup" on Friday with simultaneous kickoffs in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip and refugee camps in Lebanon, ending a nearly three-year suspension of domestic competitions triggered by Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

Jabal Al-Mukaber faced Shabab Al-Khalil at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram north of Jerusalem, while Khadamat Rafah met Shabab Rafah at Ittihad Deir Al-Balah Club's stadium in central Gaza — with Al-Ansar playing Al-Nahda at Abu Jihad Al-Wazir Stadium in Lebanon's Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp. The association drew 244 clubs from the West Bank, Gaza and the diaspora into the group-stage draw held Sept. 1.

Sport amid destruction

Mustafa Siyam, secretary-general of the Palestinian Sports Media Association, told Anadolu that the competition marks sporting activity's return after more than three seasons of suspension. He noted that the war targeted Palestinian athletes and sporting infrastructure, killing more than 1,000 athletes, players, coaches and referees. "Its launch represents a message that sporting life is returning, even if only in a limited way," he said.

Israeli escalation in the West Bank has restricted clubs and players from training, traveling and holding matches regularly throughout the three-season suspension. The association confirmed the tournament would pave the way for gradual resumption of domestic competitions across all branches. Matches in Gaza took place at Ittihad Deir Al-Balah Club's stadium amid the continuing humanitarian crisis.

Titles :palestinian football associationthousand martyrs cuppalestinian footballgaza stripwest bankmustafa siyamain al-hilwehpalestinian athletesisraels war on gaza
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