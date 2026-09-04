Home
World
Middle East
Israeli rhetoric may prove genocidal intent, experts warn

Israeli rhetoric may prove genocidal intent, experts warn

Yenişafak English AA
19:31, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:56, 04/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Israeli rhetoric may prove genocidal intent, experts warn
File photo

Senior Israeli officials have made repeated statements dehumanizing Palestinians and calling for their expulsion or killing, remarks that legal experts say could serve as evidence of genocidal intent before international courts.

Pattern of dehumanization

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir last month called for killing "30 to 40" Palestinians in Gaza every night, saying some Palestinians "are not worthy of life" and "are not even people," according to Anadolu. Speaking on a podcast hosted by former Israeli captive Rom Braslavski, Ben-Gvir described a Palestinian woman who had provided food during captivity as a "terrorist" who "needs a bullet in the head," while renewing calls for Palestinians to be driven from Gaza and for Israeli settlements to be established across the enclave.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a gathering in France in March 2023 that there was "no such thing as the Palestinian people," denying the existence of Palestinian history and culture. Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef denied Palestinian peoplehood last September, describing Palestinians as "not a people, but a mob" that "only do looting and killing." Rabbi Menachem Ben Shahar recently called for expelling Palestinians who reject Jewish sovereignty over the West Bank, claiming in footage published by Al Jazeera that even a five-year-old child "loses his right to exist" if parents are deemed enemies.

Evidence of genocidal intent

Ramy Abdu, chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, said statements by Israeli officials since October 2023 have repeatedly dehumanized Palestinians and reflected an intention to destroy them. "These statements carry serious legal significance in the context of the case before the International Court of Justice concerning genocide in Gaza," Abdu told Anadolu. Under Article III of the 1948 Genocide Convention, "direct and public incitement to commit genocide" is an independently punishable act.

Abdu said such statements could establish the specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group — the element generally considered most difficult to prove in genocide cases. International courts have previously considered public statements when determining genocidal intent; the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda convicted three media figures of genocide and incitement to genocide in 2003, saying they "used the institutions they controlled and coordinated their efforts towards the common goal: the destruction of the Tutsi population." The Euro-Med Monitor has documented dozens of statements alongside genocidal acts in Gaza, he noted, adding that South Africa cited Israeli officials' remarks in its ICJ case.

Individual and state responsibility

Abdu said potential legal consequences extend to both individual and state levels, noting that individuals could face criminal responsibility for direct and public incitement to genocide regardless of whether genocide was ultimately carried out. "The repetition of these statements, their issuance by officials in military, political or parliamentary positions or by influential religious figures, and their coincidence with actual military attacks in Gaza strengthen the connection between the rhetoric and conduct on the ground," he said.

Waseem al-Shanti, a lawyer and legal researcher, told Anadolu that the statements must be considered alongside Israel's actions toward Palestinians. "From a legal perspective, these statements cannot be regarded merely as political positions or rhetorical expressions," al-Shanti said. "Alongside other evidence, they may constitute important indicators of the nature of the Israeli intent underlying the acts committed against Palestinians." South Africa's case against Israel remains pending before the ICJ, while the ICC prosecutor has sought arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

Titles :itamar ben-gvirbezalel smotrichinternational court of justiceicjgenocide conventionsouth africa icj casepalestinegazaramy abdu
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026