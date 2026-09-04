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UN condemns 'shocking' West Bank killings, demands accountability

UN condemns 'shocking' West Bank killings, demands accountability

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13:51, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:04, 04/09/2026, Friday
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UN condemns 'shocking' West Bank killings, demands accountability
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UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the "shocking" killing of two Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to hold perpetrators accountable as humanitarian conditions deteriorate in Gaza and tensions flare on the Lebanon border.

West Bank civilian deaths

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Thursday condemned the "shocking" killing of two Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, demanding that Israeli authorities hold perpetrators accountable and expressing extreme concern over escalating settler violence against Palestinian communities. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Omar al-Naasan and 16-year-old Khalil Shehada, who were killed in the village of Al-Mughayyir. Dujarric told reporters the UN condemns the killing of Palestinian civilians and called for immediate action to prevent further bloodshed.

"We express our extreme concern about the continued violence in the hands of settlers who appear to be able to run rampant in their assaults on Palestinian civilians, on their property, and on their way of life," Dujarric said. He stressed that Israeli security forces must intervene to protect Palestinian communities. "It is up to the Israeli authorities to do what they must do to uphold their own obligations to bring the people who are responsible for this violence to account," he stated.

Gaza humanitarian operations

Dujarric said UN teams had collected hundreds of pallets of humanitarian supplies from the Kerem Shalom crossing, including adult diapers, schoolbags and food for infants and young children. The World Health Organization reported that UN partners have supported the medical evacuation of more than 13,000 patients from Gaza since October 2023, including over 6,000 children, though thousands still urgently need specialized treatment unavailable in the blockaded territory. UN humanitarian chief for the occupied Palestinian territory Muhannad Hadi stressed during a recent three-day Gaza visit that preparations for the rainy season remain a top priority, requiring additional donor support and the lifting of Israeli restrictions on critical equipment and ambulances.

Lebanon border tensions

Turning to Lebanon, Dujarric said UNIFIL had recorded increased violence, including 84 Israeli projectiles on September 2 compared with 56 the previous day, while peacekeepers have detected no Hezbollah projectile launches since June 21. The UN reiterated its call for Israeli forces to withdraw from positions north of the Blue Line, citing violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Titles :stephane dujarricomar al-naasankhalil shehadawest bankgaza stripunifilisrael-palestine conflictsettler violence
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