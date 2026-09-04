German trucks torched over firm's West Bank operations

Police in Germany are investigating an arson attack that destroyed five construction trucks at a Heidelberg Materials plant north of Frankfurt after a far-left group claimed responsibility citing the firm's West Bank operations, local media reported Thursday.

Arson attack causes €800,000 in damage

The fire broke out early Wednesday at the Heidelberg Materials facility in Rosbach, local media reported, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Investigators said two unidentified people entered the yard and placed an incendiary device among parked trucks before fleeing the scene, destroying five concrete mixer trucks and damaging two others.

Far-left group cites occupied land operations

A statement posted online by a far-left group said the attack was carried out on Anti-War Day to protest the company's business ties to Israel. The authors accused Heidelberg Materials, through its Israeli subsidiary Hanson Israel, of extracting stone and producing asphalt and ready-mix concrete on occupied Palestinian land. The group further alleged that the firm is profiting from Israel's occupation of the West Bank, which international law treats as illegal.

Heidelberg Materials — one of the world's largest building materials companies — has not publicly responded to the accusations while police continue to investigate the incident with no arrests reported so far, according to local media.