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Yemen forces clash with Houthis in strategic Red Sea province

Yemen forces clash with Houthis in strategic Red Sea province

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18:37, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:48, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Yemen forces clash with Houthis in strategic Red Sea province
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Yemen's National Resistance Forces said they were engaged in heavy clashes with Houthi fighters attempting to advance on Mount Dabbas in southern Hodeidah, as broader military escalation involving ballistic missiles and drone attacks gripped western Yemen on Thursday evening.

Heavy fighting erupts in Hodeidah

Yemen's National Resistance Forces said on Thursday evening they were engaged in heavy clashes with Houthi fighters attempting to advance toward Mount Dabbas in the strategic Red Sea province of Hodeidah, according to a statement carried by their 2 December news agency. The government-aligned forces issued the statement reporting sustained exchanges of fire in southern Hodeidah as the Iran-backed group pushed toward the mountainous area.

The confrontation occurred when Houthi militants sought to gain ground along the western coastline, prompting an armed response from the National Resistance Forces. Military officials loyal to the government reported that the clashes remained ongoing as both sides traded heavy fire in the strategic coastal region.

Escalation spreads across western Yemen

The violence in Hodeidah formed part of a wider military escalation across western Yemen on Thursday involving ballistic missile launches and drone attacks. Government positions came under fire from Houthi munitions as tensions flared beyond the Red Sea province, threatening to unravel the fragile truce that has held since April 2022.

Fighting has resumed since early July in several governorates including Marib in central Yemen and Al-Jawf in the north, as well as Al-Dhalea and Taiz. The renewed combat follows a period of relative calm that interrupted nearly 12 years of devastating war between government forces and the Houthis.

Regional tensions and Red Sea attacks

Yemen has remained divided since 2014 when the Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country, prompting military intervention by a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government. The conflict has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises while drawing in regional powers and destabilizing vital shipping lanes.

Since late 2023, the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities following the outbreak of the Gaza war, launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The recent renewed fighting has raised fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest nation.

Titles :yemenhouthisnational resistance forceshodeidahred seamount dabbassaudi-led coalitionsanaagaza wariran
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