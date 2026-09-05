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Erdogan congratulates Meloni on record tenure as Italian premier

Erdogan congratulates Meloni on record tenure as Italian premier

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09:27, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 09:52, 05/09/2026, Saturday
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Erdogan congratulates Meloni on record tenure as Italian premier
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President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she surpassed Silvio Berlusconi's record to become the longest-serving premier in Italy's postwar history, expressing confidence that cooperation between Ankara and Rome would continue to strengthen.


President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as she marked a historic milestone to become Italy's longest-serving head of government since the founding of the republic in 1946, voicing confidence that bilateral cooperation would continue to deepen. "I sincerely congratulate Ms. Giorgia Meloni, who has earned the title of Italy's 'longest-serving prime minister,'" Erdogan said in a post on social media. He added that he was confident mutual ties between Türkiye and Italy would continue to grow stronger.

"I sincerely believe that we will further strengthen the cooperation and solidarity between our countries with Ms. Giorgia Meloni with each passing day," Erdogan said. The Turkish leader's remarks came as Meloni reached 1,413 days in office since taking power on Oct. 22, 2022 — surpassing the previous record of 1,412 days set during Silvio Berlusconi's second government.

Meloni marks record with message on 'stability'

Meloni on Friday became the head of the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic, according to Italian news agency ANSA. The far-right leader marked the occasion through a post on X, describing the milestone as a source of gratitude and responsibility rather than mere personal achievement.

"It is a fact that I welcome with gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. Because stability is not a record to flaunt, but the condition that allows a nation to plan, decide, honor commitments, and command respect," she said. Her comments underscored the political significance of governmental longevity in a country that has seen more than 60 administrations since World War II.

Italy's postwar political landscape

The record highlights a shift in Italian politics toward greater governmental stability under Meloni's leadership since late 2022. Italy has historically struggled with short-lived coalitions and frequent cabinet reshuffles, making the 1,413-day milestone particularly notable for the Brothers of Italy leader who heads a right-wing coalition government.

Meloni took office on Oct. 22, 2022, following elections that brought a conservative alliance to power. Her government has navigated challenges including economic pressures and migration flows while maintaining coalition cohesion longer than any of her postwar predecessors.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğangiorgia meloniitalytürkiye-italy relationssilvio berlusconiitalian governmentlongest-serving prime minister
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