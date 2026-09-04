Meloni becomes Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister

Milestone in Italian politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday became the longest-serving head of government in the history of the Italian Republic, surpassing Silvio Berlusconi's second administration after 1,413 days in office. The milestone establishes Meloni as Italy's longest-serving postwar premier, exceeding Berlusconi's 1,412-day tenure from June 2001 to April 2005, according to ANSA.

Celebrations in Bari

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party planned a major commemoration in Bari on Friday evening, with tens of thousands expected to attend, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Security services deployed extensive measures amid concerns over potential protests. The party released a video highlighting achievements since October 2022 under the slogan "The most stable government, the strongest Italy."

Record welcomed

Meloni welcomed the milestone on social media platform X, stating she accepted the record with gratitude and strong responsibility. "It is a fact that I welcome with gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. Because stability is not a record to flaunt, but the condition that allows a nation to plan, decide, honor commitments, and command respect," she said. She took office on Oct. 22, 2022.