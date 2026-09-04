Home
World
Europe
Meloni becomes Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister

Meloni becomes Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister

Yenişafak English AA
19:07, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 19:47, 04/09/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Meloni becomes Italy's longest-serving postwar prime minister
File photo

Giorgia Meloni on Friday marked 1,413 days as Italy's premier, surpassing Silvio Berlusconi's previous record to become the longest-serving head of government in the republic's history, as her Brothers of Italy party prepared to host mass celebrations in Bari under unprecedented security measures.

Milestone in Italian politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday became the longest-serving head of government in the history of the Italian Republic, surpassing Silvio Berlusconi's second administration after 1,413 days in office. The milestone establishes Meloni as Italy's longest-serving postwar premier, exceeding Berlusconi's 1,412-day tenure from June 2001 to April 2005, according to ANSA.

Celebrations in Bari

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party planned a major commemoration in Bari on Friday evening, with tens of thousands expected to attend, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Security services deployed extensive measures amid concerns over potential protests. The party released a video highlighting achievements since October 2022 under the slogan "The most stable government, the strongest Italy."

Record welcomed

Meloni welcomed the milestone on social media platform X, stating she accepted the record with gratitude and strong responsibility. "It is a fact that I welcome with gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility. Because stability is not a record to flaunt, but the condition that allows a nation to plan, decide, honor commitments, and command respect," she said. She took office on Oct. 22, 2022.

Titles :giorgia melonisilvio berlusconiitalyitalian republicbrothers of italybarilongest-serving prime minister
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026