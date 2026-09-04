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Türkiye backs Syria chemical weapons disarmament at UN

Türkiye backs Syria chemical weapons disarmament at UN

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13:57, 04/09/2026, FridayU: Update: 14:53, 04/09/2026, Friday
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Türkiye backs Syria chemical weapons disarmament at UN
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Türkiye's UN Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz praised Syria's determination to eliminate its chemical weapons legacy through international cooperation, while warning that recent Israeli airstrikes targeting potential sites risk releasing hazardous materials and destroying crucial evidence.

UN Security Council address

Türkiye's UN Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz on Monday praised Syria's commitment to dismantling its chemical weapons stockpiles, describing the issue as "one of the gravest legacies of the Assad era" but stressing there is now "genuine cause for optimism" in resolving the disarmament challenge.

"We firmly believe that sustainable progress on the chemical weapons file can best be achieved through practical, gradual and well-coordinated cooperation with Syria, taking into account the realities on the ground," Yildiz said. He noted that Ankara views the current moment as an opportunity to resolve the dangerous remnants of the former regime.

OPCW cooperation

Yildiz welcomed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Executive Council's July decision to restore Syria's rights and privileges, as well as the deployment of a Technical Secretariat team to inspect Category 3 weapons destruction. Ankara looks forward to the team's report.

Israeli strikes risk

Yildiz acknowledged challenges in identifying and securing chemical materials due to the clandestine nature of the former regime's program. "These challenges have been further compounded by Israeli airstrikes targeting potential chemical weapons-related sites, following the fall of the former regime," he said, warning that such strikes could release hazardous materials and destroy evidence crucial to establishing facts and ensuring accountability.

Ankara's backing

Yildiz said Türkiye would continue supporting Syria's capacity-building in line with OPCW standards. "We reiterate our strong support for the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned efforts to address the chemical weapons file," he said, adding the objective should be "a Syria that is permanently free of chemical weapons."

The Security Council meeting took place as Damascus works to dismantle stockpiles left by the former government.

Titles :ahmet yildizsyria chemical weaponsopcwun security councilassad regimeisraeli airstrikes syriatürkiye syria relations
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