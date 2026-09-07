Japan's Takaichi seeks Trump meeting before Xi summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is seeking a meeting with US President Donald Trump before the latter's anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington on Sept. 24, hoping to coordinate Tokyo's position amid concerns over potential US concessions to Beijing. Takaichi, who is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22 — the same day Trump is set to speak — wants to align strategy with Washington before the US-China talks take place, according to Kyodo News. If unable to meet Trump in person during her visit, she is likely to seek a phone call with him around the time of the Washington-Beijing summit.

Strategic Concerns

Tokyo is emphasizing dialogue with Washington rather than insisting on a particular format for the discussions, as Japanese officials fear Trump might make concessions to Beijing on sensitive issues such as Taiwan to secure economic gains ahead of November's midterm elections. Such an outcome could affect Japan's security and economic interests, government sources said, noting that Tokyo is eager to avoid any surprise agreements between the two major powers that could undermine its strategic position in the Indo-Pacific.

Regional Tensions

Diplomatic relations between Tokyo and Beijing have deteriorated sharply under Takaichi's leadership since she suggested in parliament last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could prompt a military response from Japan. The prime minister is also weighing a Cabinet reshuffle and changes to ruling party executives as early as Sept. 16, according to the Tokyo-based outlet. The move comes as she seeks to consolidate her position ahead of the diplomatic engagements in New York.