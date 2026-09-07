Home
World
America
Five dead, five injured after cargo plane overruns Miami runway

Five dead, five injured after cargo plane overruns Miami runway

Elif Şanlı
10:14, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:15, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Five dead, five injured after cargo plane overruns Miami runway
An Amazon cargo plane veered off the runway during landing.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that five people were killed and five others injured after a cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport on Sunday, as emergency crews battled the blaze that engulfed the jet and multiple vehicles.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed on Sunday that five people were killed and five others injured after a cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames shortly after landing.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. local time when 21 Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 cargo plane arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, failed to stop on the tarmac. The aircraft, which was operating for Amazon, plowed through perimeter barriers and collided with several vehicles before fire engulfed the wreckage, prompting a massive emergency response.

Emergency Response

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah stated that ten people were involved in the incident, with three critically injured patients transported to a trauma center and two others taken to a local hospital. "Earlier today, we know that the 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway, and now we know that five people lost their lives and five others were injured," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "My heart is with all of the families who were affected," she added.

More than 60 fire rescue units responded to the scene as crews battled the blaze that consumed the aircraft and damaged surrounding infrastructure. Emergency personnel worked through the afternoon to secure the area and treat victims amid the wreckage scattered across the airport perimeter.

Federal Probe

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the runway overrun, while the National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash. Safety inspectors were expected to examine flight data and maintenance records to determine why the aircraft failed to decelerate after touchdown.

The crash disrupted operations at Miami International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the southeastern United States, as authorities closed affected runways to facilitate recovery efforts. Investigators were expected to remain on scene through Monday to document the wreckage and interview witnesses.

Titles :daniella levine cavamiami international airportamazon cargo planeboeing 76721 airfaantsbfloridaplane crash
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026