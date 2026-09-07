Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed on Sunday that five people were killed and five others injured after a cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport, striking multiple vehicles and bursting into flames shortly after landing.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. local time when 21 Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 cargo plane arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, failed to stop on the tarmac. The aircraft, which was operating for Amazon, plowed through perimeter barriers and collided with several vehicles before fire engulfed the wreckage, prompting a massive emergency response.

Emergency Response

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah stated that ten people were involved in the incident, with three critically injured patients transported to a trauma center and two others taken to a local hospital. "Earlier today, we know that the 21 Air Flight 7598 overran the runway, and now we know that five people lost their lives and five others were injured," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "My heart is with all of the families who were affected," she added.

More than 60 fire rescue units responded to the scene as crews battled the blaze that consumed the aircraft and damaged surrounding infrastructure. Emergency personnel worked through the afternoon to secure the area and treat victims amid the wreckage scattered across the airport perimeter.

Federal Probe

The Federal Aviation Administration announced it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the runway overrun, while the National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash. Safety inspectors were expected to examine flight data and maintenance records to determine why the aircraft failed to decelerate after touchdown.

The crash disrupted operations at Miami International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the southeastern United States, as authorities closed affected runways to facilitate recovery efforts. Investigators were expected to remain on scene through Monday to document the wreckage and interview witnesses.