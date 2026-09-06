NATO will not tolerate hybrid attacks, US envoy warns

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Saturday warned that the alliance must not tolerate deliberate hybrid warfare against member states, emphasizing that Washington stands ready to support allies facing such hostile actions.

US envoy warns of 'more concerning' hybrid actions

Speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Italy, Whitaker characterized the Aug. 5 drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport as significantly more alarming than recent cases where Russian drones inadvertently entered NATO airspace while striking targets in Ukraine. Berlin has attributed the Leipzig operation to Moscow.

"Then you have what I would call the more concerning hybrid actions like we saw in Leipzig, like we have seen in Poland," Whitaker said, according to NTD News. He urged alliance members to maintain vigilance and respond decisively upon identifying hostile activities. "If we can identify who's doing it – which Germany did – we make sure we express strongly that is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it," he said.

Russia rejects 'unsubstantiated' German allegations

German authorities have accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating the Aug. 5 incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Berlin announced retaliatory measures including the closure of Russia's Consulate General in Bonn and the termination of agreements governing Russian cultural and information centers, including the Russian House in Berlin.

Moscow has rejected the allegations as "unsubstantiated, absurd and irrational." The Russian Embassy in Germany said Berlin had provided no evidence and characterized the measures as an "unprecedented escalation" in bilateral ties. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova separately warned that Germany would receive a "fitting response."

Putin dismisses claims amid infrastructure warnings

Russian President Vladimir Putin also dismissed Germany's accusations, stating that Berlin's claims regarding the attempted drone attack were primarily driven by domestic political considerations. Whitaker cautioned that critical infrastructure — including energy facilities — could face similar targeting, noting that national authorities should monitor such sites. While responses remain primarily a national responsibility, Washington would support allies confronting such actions, he said.