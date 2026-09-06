Austria moves to ban Muslim Brotherhood, warns Islamic body

Ban proposal targets Islamic institutions

Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Family Claudia Bauer on Saturday called for a constitutional ban on the Muslim Brotherhood and several other organizations, warning that the measures could extend to the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGO) -- the country's officially recognized Islamic body. The minister told the Austrian Press Agency that the proposal reflects growing concern over radicalization.

Speaking to the agency, Bauer said: "I don't think we can rule it out," referring to the IGGO. "The difficult thing about political Islam is that it has insidiously spread even within established institutions," she added.

Vienna demands clearer stance on extremism

Bauer called on the religious community to "take a clear stance on where the line is drawn here," stating that "in the past, she has seen little to nothing in terms of measures against radicalization and extremism." She subsequently announced plans to submit an initial outline for the constitutional ban to the Austrian People's Party's (OVP) coalition partners.

The push follows remarks by Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who told public broadcaster ORF on Aug. 31 that the government seeks greater control over radicalization in the name of Islam. Stocker's comments signaled a harder line from Vienna toward domestic Islamist groups.

Islamic body defends state partnership

IGGO Chairman Umit Vural rejected the minister's stance, stating that the legally recognized community serves as a reliable partner of the Austrian state. "It is precisely this partnership that needs to be strengthened, rather than calling it into question through recurring debates about political Islam," Vural said.

Vural added that Bauer, "as the minister responsible for religious affairs, bears a special responsibility" to foster dialogue. "This dual role requires a sense of proportion -- and that is precisely what we are currently lacking," he continued, noting that any new ban would require lawmakers to clearly define which extremist behaviors and structures would be targeted.