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Israeli officials block Trump Gaza plan with Netanyahu backing: Report

Israeli officials block Trump Gaza plan with Netanyahu backing: Report

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09:56, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:16, 06/09/2026, Sunday
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Israeli officials block Trump Gaza plan with Netanyahu backing: Report
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Israeli security officials are openly refusing to cooperate with US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza, warning that the obstruction is backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the gap between American vision and ground realities widens ahead of elections in both countries.

Israeli security officials, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are actively obstructing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on the Gaza Strip, creating what sources describe as unprecedented friction between Washington and Tel Aviv ahead of elections in both countries.

Open refusal to cooperate

The obstruction centers on Trump's Board of Peace, with officials from Israel's National Security Council, Defense Ministry and army's Southern Command refusing to engage with the US body, according to Israeli daily Haaretz. "The gap between the American vision for the Gaza Strip and the results on the ground has never been clearer than it is now, and neither has the gap between the US and Israel," the newspaper reported Friday.

"They are not even trying to hide it anymore," an unnamed source familiar with the issue told Haaretz. The source added that Israeli officials openly say: "We will not cooperate with you because you threw us under the bus."

Roadmap rejection

The resistance stems from a 15-point document issued by the Board of Peace on July 30, which called for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions, the transfer of Gaza's administration to a national Palestinian committee and a phased Israeli withdrawal. Netanyahu rejected the roadmap on August 9, insisting factions be fully disarmed before any Israeli withdrawal, while officials told US diplomats that Washington had taken them "for granted."

Israeli officials expressed concern that implementing the roadmap would make the government appear as though it was "selling out Israel," according to the source. The Gaza agreement remains stalled nearly a year after the ceasefire was announced, with less than two months remaining before Israel's October 27 elections and US midterms approaching.

Election timing and strained ties

The source described Israel's obstruction as an established "approach" directly linked to Netanyahu's declining poll numbers, noting that the Board of Peace understands it is supported at the highest level. Israel has also blocked thousands of Gazans recruited by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza — established under Palestinian official Ali Shaath in January — from leaving for police training in Egypt, with fears they might be prevented from returning citing security concerns.

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu have become "extremely poor," a second unnamed source told Haaretz, with very little remaining of their previously close relationship. While Hamas fulfilled requirements of the first phase that began on October 10, Israel reneged on its commitments and continued attacks, maintaining occupation of approximately 70% of the Gaza Strip while insisting Palestinian factions disarm before any withdrawal.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others since October 8, 2023, causing widespread destruction affecting approximately 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

Titles :benjamin netanyahudonald trumpgaza stripboard of peaceisraeli electionshaaretzali shaathhamas
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