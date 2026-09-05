



US Central Command said Saturday its forces destroyed three Iranian crude oil tankers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters, with an aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evading the attacks without injuries.

In a statement shared on X, the command said the vessels targeted included the M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask. Forces also destroyed the unladen M/T Kylo — also known as the "Noxen" — in the Gulf of Oman after its crew abandoned ship. "Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost -- taking out three of yours," CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

'Shadow network' allegations

CENTCOM said the tankers formed part of a "multibillion-dollar shadow network" allegedly used to finance the IRGC and its regional proxies. "We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet," Cooper added.

Strait of Hormuz deadlock

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements.