The Saudi Embassy in London said Friday it is closely monitoring the condition of a Saudi citizen who was stabbed in the upscale Mayfair district, coordinating with British authorities to ensure the victim receives necessary medical care and support until discharge.

Knife attack in Berkeley Square

London’s Metropolitan Police told local media that officers responded at approximately 9:40 pm (2040 GMT) Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Berkeley Square. A Saudi man in his 40s was treated at the scene before transport to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening, according to The Standard. A 58-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery, and was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Diplomatic pressure for answers

The embassy posted on X that it was following up on the circumstances with relevant security authorities. "The Embassy affirms that it is following up on the circumstances of the incident with the relevant security authorities, and emphasizes the importance of expediting the completion of the investigations, uncovering all details of the incident, and holding the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law," it said. The diplomatic mission stressed the importance of measures to strengthen safety for citizens and visitors in public areas.

Officials also urged Saudi citizens in the UK to "exercise caution and vigilance" and avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places. The incident comes approximately one year after Saudi student Mohammed Algasim, 20, was fatally stabbed in Cambridge in August 2025 in what prosecutors described as an unprovoked attack. The Metropolitan Police announced in June that officers had arrested 243 people and seized 159 knives during a two-week knife-crime crackdown using data-led approaches to identify high-risk suspects.