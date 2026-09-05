Home
World
Middle East
Saudi Embassy urges probe after citizen stabbed in London's Mayfair

Saudi Embassy urges probe after citizen stabbed in London's Mayfair

Yenişafak English AA
16:33, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 16:42, 05/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Saudi Embassy urges probe after citizen stabbed in London's Mayfair
AA
File Photo

The Saudi Embassy in London confirmed on Friday it is coordinating with British authorities after a Saudi citizen was stabbed in the upscale Mayfair district, urging officials to expedite investigations and ensure the perpetrator is held accountable under UK law.

The Saudi Embassy in London said Friday it is closely monitoring the condition of a Saudi citizen who was stabbed in the upscale Mayfair district, coordinating with British authorities to ensure the victim receives necessary medical care and support until discharge.

Knife attack in Berkeley Square

London’s Metropolitan Police told local media that officers responded at approximately 9:40 pm (2040 GMT) Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Berkeley Square. A Saudi man in his 40s was treated at the scene before transport to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening, according to The Standard. A 58-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and attempted robbery, and was subsequently taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Diplomatic pressure for answers

The embassy posted on X that it was following up on the circumstances with relevant security authorities. "The Embassy affirms that it is following up on the circumstances of the incident with the relevant security authorities, and emphasizes the importance of expediting the completion of the investigations, uncovering all details of the incident, and holding the perpetrator accountable in accordance with the law," it said. The diplomatic mission stressed the importance of measures to strengthen safety for citizens and visitors in public areas.

Officials also urged Saudi citizens in the UK to "exercise caution and vigilance" and avoid carrying valuable possessions in public places. The incident comes approximately one year after Saudi student Mohammed Algasim, 20, was fatally stabbed in Cambridge in August 2025 in what prosecutors described as an unprovoked attack. The Metropolitan Police announced in June that officers had arrested 243 people and seized 159 knives during a two-week knife-crime crackdown using data-led approaches to identify high-risk suspects.

Titles :saudi embassy londonsaudi arabiamayfairberkeley squarelondon crimemetropolitan policeknife attack
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026