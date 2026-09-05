Home
World
America
US ambassador to Israel calls West Bank occupiers 'terrorists'

US ambassador to Israel calls West Bank occupiers 'terrorists'

Yenişafak English AA
16:35, 05/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 16:43, 05/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US ambassador to Israel calls West Bank occupiers 'terrorists'
AA
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visits the home of a Palestinian family that was attacked by Israeli settlers in the town of Turmus Ayya in Ramallah, West Bank, Palestine, on September 5, 2026.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee visited the occupied West Bank on Saturday, denouncing Israeli occupiers attacking Palestinians as "terrorists" and urging the Israeli government to ensure security for residents, even as he maintained controversial views on Israeli territorial claims.

Mike Huckabee, Washington's envoy to Israel, visited the occupied West Bank on Saturday, branding Israeli occupiers who attack Palestinians as "terrorists" during a stop in the village of Turmus Ayya north of Ramallah, where he met with Palestinian-American families to discuss rising violence in the territory.

'Terrorism' remarks in Turmus Ayya

The US ambassador traveled to the village, located in the central West Bank, where he spoke with residents about ongoing security concerns. "I know that's an uncomfortable word for some people, but when you try to create an atmosphere in which people feel uncomfortable living in their own homes, their children playing in their own lawns and yards, and people feeling that they're not safe and that they're not secure because of the behavior, the actions, and the intimidation of others, that's terrorism by any definition," Huckabee said during the visit.

He added that Washington would continue sending the message that "people in these communities have a right to live with a level of security and safety," stressing that "The (Israeli) government has a responsibility to make sure that happens."

Meetings with Palestinian-Americans

During his tour of the occupied territory, the diplomat heard testimony from Palestinian-Americans regarding daily challenges they face protecting homes and properties amid escalating occupier violence. The encounters took place as attacks against Palestinians across the West Bank have reached what the United Nations described as "unprecedented levels" in recent months.

Surge in West Bank violence

The international body recorded more than 1,430 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage during 2026 as of early August. Despite his recent criticism of occupier violence, the ambassador has previously advanced Christian Zionist positions, including claims that Israel holds rights to territories extending from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Titles :mike huckabeeus ambassador to israelwest bankturmus ayyaisraeli occupierspalestineoccupier violenceun
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026