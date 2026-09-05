Mike Huckabee, Washington's envoy to Israel, visited the occupied West Bank on Saturday, branding Israeli occupiers who attack Palestinians as "terrorists" during a stop in the village of Turmus Ayya north of Ramallah, where he met with Palestinian-American families to discuss rising violence in the territory.

'Terrorism' remarks in Turmus Ayya

The US ambassador traveled to the village, located in the central West Bank, where he spoke with residents about ongoing security concerns. "I know that's an uncomfortable word for some people, but when you try to create an atmosphere in which people feel uncomfortable living in their own homes, their children playing in their own lawns and yards, and people feeling that they're not safe and that they're not secure because of the behavior, the actions, and the intimidation of others, that's terrorism by any definition," Huckabee said during the visit.

He added that Washington would continue sending the message that "people in these communities have a right to live with a level of security and safety," stressing that "The (Israeli) government has a responsibility to make sure that happens."

Meetings with Palestinian-Americans

During his tour of the occupied territory, the diplomat heard testimony from Palestinian-Americans regarding daily challenges they face protecting homes and properties amid escalating occupier violence. The encounters took place as attacks against Palestinians across the West Bank have reached what the United Nations described as "unprecedented levels" in recent months.

Surge in West Bank violence

The international body recorded more than 1,430 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage during 2026 as of early August. Despite his recent criticism of occupier violence, the ambassador has previously advanced Christian Zionist positions, including claims that Israel holds rights to territories extending from the Nile to the Euphrates.