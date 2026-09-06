



The US mission to Mexico has restricted official activities and travel to Nogales, a busy border crossing in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, to essential movement during daylight hours only, citing unspecified threat information that prompted a change in security posture. Officials did not specify the nature of the threat.

"We are alerting US citizens of this threat and change in posture," the mission said in a statement. US officials urged Americans to exercise increased caution, remain aware of their surroundings, and seek shelter in the event of an incident while following instructions from Mexican law enforcement.

Regional Security Concerns

Nogales serves as a major crossing point between Mexico and the United States, sharing a border with Arizona to the north. The city has a documented history of organized crime, smuggling operations, and periodic outbreaks of violence that have long concerned security officials on both sides of the frontier.

The US State Department currently designates Sonora as a Level 3 area in its travel advisory system, recommending that travelers reconsider any plans to visit the region. The state shares boundaries with Arizona to the north and New Mexico to the northeast.