Home
World
America
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate mail-in ballot rules

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate mail-in ballot rules

Yenişafak English AA
22:37, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 02:24, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to reinstate mail-in ballot rules
AA
File photo

The Trump administration on Sunday filed its third emergency appeal to the Supreme Court seeking to reinstate controversial mail-in ballot rules for the November midterms, challenging a federal judge's injunction that blocked enforcement of postal regulations requiring standardized envelopes and tracking barcodes.

The Trump administration on Sunday filed its third emergency appeal to the Supreme Court seeking to reinstate controversial mail-in ballot rules for the November midterm elections, directly challenging a preliminary injunction issued by a federal judge in Massachusetts late last week. The application asks the justices to overturn an order by US District Judge Indira Talwani — an appointee of former President Barack Obama — that blocked enforcement of US Postal Service regulations requiring states to adopt standardized envelope designs, unique barcodes and an online verification database for tracking absentee ballot mailings nationwide.

The Justice Department argued in its filing that the USPS rules represent a lawful exercise of federal authority over the postal system rather than an unconstitutional intrusion into state election management. "While the States have primary authority to regulate the manner of elections, they cannot choose to use the federal mails to carry out their elections but then insist that their election-related mail is somehow exempt from the Postal Service's rulemaking authority," the application stated.

Constitutional clash over postal authority

Judge Talwani ruled Friday that the Postal Service had exceeded its statutory authority by attempting to regulate the "time, place, and manner" of elections — powers constitutionally reserved for individual states and Congress under the Elections Clause. She warned that forcing election offices to redesign envelopes and upload sensitive voter data to an unproven digital portal merely weeks before the Nov. 3 election would cause "inevitable" disenfranchisement, noting that many small rural jurisdictions lack the technical capacity to print required barcodes and that the online system remains non-operational.

The final USPS rule, issued Aug. 21, requires ballot envelopes to include official "Election Mail" logos and automation-compatible designs. State election officials must upload voter names and corresponding barcodes into the federal online database, while the regulation explicitly does not govern voter eligibility, ballot counting or voting deadlines.

Voting underway as legal battle continues

The administration contends that the district court's injunction halts a crucial security measure just as early voting begins across the country, with mail-in ballots already being cast in North Carolina and additional states preparing to follow suit in the coming days. Government attorneys said the administration would suffer irreparable harm without an immediate stay because reversing the judgment against implementation of the final rule would come too late for the 2026 midterms and would disrupt the ongoing electoral process.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has ordered opponents of the rule to file their response by Wednesday at 4:00 pm, according to court documents. The high court has not indicated when it might rule on the emergency application that seeks to implement the barcode and tracking requirements before the full election season begins.

Titles :donald trumpsupreme courtmail-in ballotsuspsindira talwaninovember midtermsketanji brown jackson
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026