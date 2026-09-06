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US envoy Witkoff cites progress on Ukraine peace push

US envoy Witkoff cites progress on Ukraine peace push

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22:36, 06/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 02:23, 07/09/2026, Monday
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US envoy Witkoff cites progress on Ukraine peace push
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Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) attend a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 6, 2026, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Witkoff said he and Kushner held "important" talks with Zelenskyy on efforts to end the war with Russia but gave no indication of a breakthrough.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that Washington has registered concrete progress toward a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, expressing hope for the revival of trilateral talks between Moscow, Kyiv and Washington after conveying fresh ideas from his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ukrainian leaders.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that Washington has registered progress toward a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, expressing hope for the revival of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv alongside fellow US envoy Jared Kushner and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Witkoff stated that the American delegation had conveyed ideas discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for Kyiv's consideration. "We think we made a lot of progress in Moscow. We heard new ideas," he said.

Moscow-Kyiv shuttle

Witkoff described his and Kushner's mandate as bridging the gaps between the parties and establishing sustainable communication channels, noting that the preceding 48 hours of diplomacy had commenced on a constructive footing. "It's going to take both sides to make some compromises and narrow the issues between them. We think we have the ingredients to get to that place," he added.

The envoy said Washington had received respectful treatment from Putin and his delegation, underlining the necessity of maintaining open lines to both capitals. "We came to see President Putin first. We needed to hear where he stood," Witkoff said. "We had good, concrete conversation with him, which we advised President Zelenskyy and his team about."

Trilateral format

Kushner told reporters that Washington seeks to restore the trilateral format encompassing Moscow, Kyiv and Washington, identifying this structure as a potential stepping stone toward a durable peace settlement. He added that President Donald Trump had charged him and Witkoff with assembling a "peace package" designed not merely to halt hostilities but to create conditions for sustainable stability.

Zelenskyy indicated that Ukraine, the United States and European partners had agreed to convene another meeting in the near term, though the venue remains undetermined. The Ukrainian president emphasized that territorial questions remain the primary sticking point, asserting that issues of such magnitude require resolution at the leadership level.

Winter timeline

He said he does not anticipate the conflict concluding before winter, warning that fighting will likely persist through the cold season. Zelenskyy also noted that Washington intends to ramp up Patriot missile production next year, with Ukraine expecting to receive additional air defense systems.

Titles :steve witkoffjared kushnervolodymyr zelenskyyvladimir putindonald trumpukraine warrussia-ukraine talkskyivmoscow
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