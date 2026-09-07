



US President Donald Trump shared a digitally altered image on his Truth Social platform on Monday depicting the state name "New Mexico" with the word "Mexico" crossed out and replaced with "America." The post included no caption or official explanation from the White House regarding whether the modification was intended rhetorically or signaled concrete plans to pursue a formal renaming of the southwestern state.

The image surfaced as Trump continues his second-term push to revise American geographical nomenclature through executive action. Administration officials have not clarified the president's specific intentions behind the latest social media share, according to agency reports.

Previous renaming orders

Trump has signed multiple executive orders targeting established geographical names since returning to office in January 2025. On January 20, he directed federal agencies to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," a change that drew immediate diplomatic opposition from Mexican authorities.

On August 27, the president signed an additional order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America," a move that came amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa. Both designations have been adopted in federal communications despite lacking international recognition.

Territorial history

New Mexico became a United States territory in the mid-19th century following the conclusion of the Mexican-American War. The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848 formally ceded the region to Washington, along with present-day California and other southwestern territories.

The state, which maintains one of the highest percentages of Hispanic and Latino residents in the country, retained its historical name after achieving statehood in 1912. Local officials in Santa Fe did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the president's social media activity.