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Trump’s New Mexico map sparks backlash over name change

Trump’s New Mexico map sparks backlash over name change

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14:46, 07/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:11, 07/09/2026, Monday
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Trump’s New Mexico map sparks backlash over name change
The White House has not yet announced an official name change.

US President Donald Trump has shared a map replacing “New Mexico” with “New America,” prompting a sharp response from the state’s Democratic governor. While the White House amplified the image, no formal renaming process has been announced. Critics stress that the US president cannot unilaterally alter the name of a state, whose historical name predates the United States.

Donald Trump has reignited a political dispute in the United States after posting a map that removes “Mexico” from New Mexico and replaces it with “America.” The image, shared on Trump’s Truth Social account and later amplified by the White House, has drawn criticism from New Mexico officials and renewed questions over presidential authority to alter state names.

Governor accuses Trump of changing the subject

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, dismissed the move and accused Trump of seeking to divert public attention from more pressing issues, including the war involving Iran and rising gasoline prices.

“President is trying to distract Americans from the disastrous war in Iran and rapidly rising gas prices,” Grisham said. She added that while the White House was “wasting time coloring maps,” her administration would remain focused on governing the state, insisting that New Mexico’s name was not open for debate.

Senator defends New Mexico’s historic name

Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich, who represents New Mexico in Washington, also rejected the proposed change. “I will always call the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Ontario and New Mexico by their real names,” Heinrich said, placing the latest controversy within a wider dispute over geographical names associated with the Trump administration.

The episode comes after Trump previously pursued changes to the names of major geographic features. Those moves have generated political debate over the extent to which the federal government can redefine long-established names for political purposes.

State names cannot be changed by presidential order

Unlike certain federal geographic naming decisions, changing the official name of a US state is not within the president’s unilateral constitutional powers. Such a change would require action through the relevant state institutions rather than a presidential declaration or social media post.

New Mexico’s name also has a history stretching back to the 16th century, making it older than the United States itself. The state’s long-established identity has therefore become a central point in the backlash against Trump’s latest map.

Trump hints at more geographic name changes

Trump has repeatedly used geographic renaming as part of his political messaging. After returning to office in January 2025, he moved to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” while a subsequent executive order sought to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” amid tensions involving Canada.

Trump has also suggested that other major bodies of water could eventually face similar proposals. Referring to the changes, he said the Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean could potentially be next, raising the prospect of further disputes over internationally recognized geographic names.

Titles :TrumpAmericaMexicoNewMexicopolitics
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