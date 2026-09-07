Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday characterized the weekend meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner as "a small step toward peace," praising Washington's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov said Moscow "truly values" the peacemaking efforts of the US negotiators.

"Certainly, any attempts are more or less effective; it's one small step toward peace," Peskov said. "We truly value the peacemaking efforts of the American negotiators very highly." Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated the discussions lasted three hours and 10 minutes, adding that he considered the session "substantive, constructive and extremely frank."

Envoys travel to Kyiv after Moscow talks

Witkoff and Kushner met Putin in Moscow on Saturday before traveling to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking their first visit to Ukraine since the war began. The envoys' trip comes as the conflict has entered its fifth year with no comprehensive ceasefire in place.

Moscow and Kyiv last held peace negotiations under US mediation in January and February, holding three rounds of talks before diplomatic channels were paused. Both sides attributed the suspension to the outbreak of the US war with Iran in late February, according to official statements.