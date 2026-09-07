Home
World
America
Witkoff says 'substantive progress' made toward Russia-Ukraine peace

Witkoff says 'substantive progress' made toward Russia-Ukraine peace

Yenişafak English AA
23:06, 07/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Witkoff says 'substantive progress' made toward Russia-Ukraine peace
AA
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that "substantive progress" has been achieved in recent diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, including movement toward scheduling additional trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv following a temporary ceasefire agreement.


US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that "substantive progress" has been made in recent diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, citing movement toward additional trilateral talks between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv following high-level meetings in both capitals over the weekend. Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday as part of the administration's push to halt the fighting.

Kyiv Meetings and Ceasefire

They then traveled to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday — their first visit to Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022. The delegation's arrival followed an agreement by Moscow and Kyiv to observe a three-day halt in attacks to facilitate the discussions, according to statements from the US team.

In Kyiv, US officials were joined by national security advisers from Britain, Germany, and France, underscoring European coordination in the peace push. The presence of the European advisers highlighted the multilateral nature of the diplomatic effort as Washington seeks to revive trilateral talks between the three capitals.

Progress Toward Peace

In remarks outlining the delegation's meetings, Witkoff stated that "substantive progress was made, including movement on scheduling additional trilateral talks." Posting on social media platform X, he said President Donald Trump is "working hard to stop the killing" and pursue a durable peace.

"We think we made a lot of progress in Moscow. We heard new ideas," he added, referring to Saturday's discussions with Russian leadership. The diplomatic initiative comes as the conflict enters its fifth year, with both sides having agreed to the temporary ceasefire last week to facilitate the first visit by US envoys to Ukraine since hostilities began.

Titles :steve witkoffjared kushnervladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyyrussia-ukraine warukraine peace talksdonald trumpmoscowkyiv
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026